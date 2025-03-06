GM Snead, Rams Are on the Hunt for Foundational Pieces
The Los Angeles Rams addressed their most pressing offseason issue by restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract. They traded offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and are attempting to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
The Rams' offseason has been filled with critical roster-related issues surrounding players on the current roster. However, as the Rams look to improve over the offseason, Rams general manager Les Snead is searching for a specific kind of player.
Snead elaborated on what goes into his thought process as the team's general manager as he tries to build another competitive roster.
“Time will tell, but it's interesting. It’s what we always say that last year doesn't equal this year. I think you all have heard me say it in this, and I talk with my kids a lot about it because they're into this Madden football. It's like you take last year, as we mentioned earlier talking about the signing of Alaric [Jackson], and you just add, or you just replace," Snead said.
"At the end of the day, each team, based on what I call the ‘dark matter’ that you just mentioned, is very different. It can show up psychologically, mentally, and even it can show up physically if someone maybe had one, two, or three many more reps than they should have last year and they haven't recovered as much. It shows up in something, and it drags on, but each year is different.
Snead noted that many more things go into how a front office decides to build out their team than may meet the eye.
"It's not Madden. As we say, there's definitely a team and the whole key is trying to engineer team competence. The team's made up of individuals, but some individuals are going through really tough things personally," Snead said. "That might be during the course of a month during the season that no one really knows, but as we all are, we don't always come to work and make an ‘A’ that day. Is a C+ all you can give that day?
"That's just, as I said, such is life. It's definitely something that we like to somewhat identify and intentionally try to. I don't know if the word is solved, but intentionally try to work through all those variables so that when we do get to camp, there are the least amount of distractions possible. This team can gain then go and attempt to reach its potential, whatever the potential might be.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.