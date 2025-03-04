The Rams' Most Critical Task on Defense This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason has been primarily dominated by talks surrounding the futures of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Both have been mainstays for the Rams for many mostly successful seasons.
However, as is often the case in the National Football League, the Rams have been forced to make difficult decisions this season. None of those decisions has been more significant than their restructuring of Stafford's contract, which freed up money for the Rams to spend.
While it may take the Rams time to figure out Kupp's future, as they search for a trade, that is arguably the Rams' next biggest concern after retaining Stafford. Kupp's contract and declining play has made it difficult to trade him, making the Rams cutting him a possiblity.
Still, the Rams need help on both sides of the ball, not just on offense. Their defense played well last season, with many young players playing significant roles in the team's playoff run. Los Angeles has built a solid foundation on defense but must add to it this summer.
Los Angeles could be a team significantly impacted by free agency, if only on the defensive side of the ball. The Rams have multiple players set to hit free agency that would leave glaring holes on their roster.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of the most pressing needs for every team in the National Football League at this point in the offseason. Rolfe believes free agency could affect the Rams' plans for their defense this summer.
Los Angeles could lose multiple players at arguably the most critical position on the defensive side of the ball, with veteran linebacker Christian Rozeboom's expected departure being the most impactful. Rolfe thinks the Rams will address the position.
"Defensively, their defensive line showed some promise. They may look to add some role players at defensive tackle and EDGE, but the main focus should be replacing Christian Rozeboom, Troy Reeder, and Michael Hoecht at linebacker. Additionally, they struggled at times in their secondary, so they should be looking to add more high-end talent to that group," Rolfe said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.