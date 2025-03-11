Grading the Rams' Early Offseason Free Agency Haul
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason facing the possibility of losing some of their best players, including Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson. However, the Rams restructured Stafford's contract and kept Jackson in the fold.
The biggest problem Stafford's old contract caused was that it took up so much money it did not leave enough money for the Rams to surround Stafford with quality talent. This was especially the case on the offensive side of the ball, which significantly impacted Stafford.
However, after working out Stafford's contract and freeing up spending money, the Rams immediately got to work putting solid pieces around Stafford for a potentially deep playoff run next season. The Rams' front office continues to show they are a competent bunch.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently graded the early offseason free agency hauls for every team in the league. Sullivan gave the Rams an A- grade after general manager Les Snead did a solid job keeping their talent while adding new talent to the roster.
"After a wild few weeks, the Rams were able to keep Matthew Stafford in-house, keeping their quarterback position stable. They also kept starting left tackle Alaric Jackson. On top of that, they gave Stafford a new pass catcher in Davante Adams, who should form a lethal one-two punch with Puka Nacua," Sullivan said.
"Los Angeles also poached Ponna Ford from the Chargers to add to its defensive line. While they did trade away Jonah Jackson, the Rams have landed on their feet so far in free agency and are building a dangerous team for 2025."
Snead and head coach Sean McVay are one of the league's best GM and coaching duos. They have built a Super Bowl-winning roster before and can undoubtedly do it again. However, they must continue to build around Stafford to do so.
Los Angeles still has work to do as they try to build out a championship roster. The Rams are still good and one of the best teams in the league, their playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles should have confirmed the difference between good and great for the Rams.
