Nacua Reacts to Adams Joining Rams, Negotiations for No. 17
Puka Nacua caught a lot at Orem High School. While establishing Utah high school state records on Friday nights, he also caught Green Bay Packers games every weekend. And his favorite Packers player was Davante Adams, now his teammate with the Rams.
“I thought that was pretty sweet,” Nacua said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show, in his first comments since the Rams’ agreed to terms with Adams. “I grew up a fan of him and Aaron Rodgers. So, being able to watch him and be like, ‘Man, I'm gonna be lined up next to him,’ it's still kind of surreal.”
Nacua had a front-row seat when the Rams visited the Jets in Week 16 last season. Nacua said he noticed right away the matchup issues Adams presents for defenses, as well as the veteran’s ability to dissect defenses and get vertical. Nacua said Adams looked like he was 23, not 32.
Surely, once the signing of Adams becomes official after the new league year begins Wednesday, and obviously once he returns from Japan, the Rams will want to introduce Adams at a press conference. And to do that, they’ll need a photo opportunity with Adams posing next to his new No. 17 Rams jersey.
Not so fast, said Nacua. He had No. 17 in Los Angeles before Adams. And while Adams has five more Pro Bowls and 94 more touchdown receptions, Nacua won’t give up the number so easily. Now that Adams has negotiated a new $44 million contract to join the Rams, the international negotiations for the uniform number are about to begin.
Nacua apparently obtained Adams’ cell number from Sean McVay, who served as lead recruiter for the Rams after the Jets released Adams last week. Nacua, who wore No. 12 both at Orem High School and BYU, said he started negotiations via text for the No. 17 jersey while Adams is in Japan.
“I was like, ‘Man, I've only seen a couple clips of your basketball tape, but I think we might have to play a couple games of PIG," said Nacua, who earned second-team all-state honors in basketball as a junior. “I’ve seen the Taco Bell commercial in the house. … I gotta add things into the negotiations.
“I'm in L.A. I'm in L.A. first. … He's been doing it for a while, but I’m in this blue and yellow uniform; I've been the one wearing 17. So, hopefully, I'll be able to negotiate and we'll see.”
The Rams, who are expected to either trade or release Cooper Kupp, also resigned wide receiver Tutu Atwell last week
