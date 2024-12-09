How Chemistry Has Been Key to Rams' Young Players
The Los Angeles Rams have made two critical decisions since moving back the Los Angeles that have paid off. The first was going all in for a Super Bowl and they did that and won one. The second was having a pseudo rebuild after winning the Super Bowl in 2022 and going young.
The Rams moved off key players over the years but they had a plan to do that. The Rams defense is very young. The Rams have done well in drafting players both in the early rounds and late.
A lot of credit has to go to the Rams coaching staff. They have got these young players ready and prepared to come in and play well at the NFL level. It is something you do not see often and it is hard to do as a coaching staff.
"I think it is the credit to the entire environment that we have here. I just think of the positive energy that coach McVay feeds into us and how that is reciprocated in each other in the locker room," said Rams second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua. "How great that feels when man you can talk about things that you have a passion about outside of football that you enjoy and that connects us even more out there on the football field.
"I know Kyren [Williams] got this little RC driving wheel. I love driving, Steve loves driving. It is just the way to connect on a different level and how that influences the game of football."
The way all the young Rams players have played shows how off-the-field chemistry makes the team better on the field.
"I think the level of communication and trust ... As much as we trust Matthew Stafford in being about to communicate, what we need as an offense but then be able to communicate in each position. Not every time where Matthew Stafford is talking about how a nine technique is going to get blocked between the tight end and outside receiver ... You learn different ways to communicate, you read body language and all signs of communication start to come alive."
