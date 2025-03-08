How Geno Smith Trade Impacts the Rams
The Seattle Seahawks will not have Geno Smith when they play the Rams next season as they have sent him to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick. In a bizarre trade conducted right before free agency, the Seahawks are now left without a solid option at the QB position after departing from Tyler Lockett and agreeing to trade DK Metcalf.
Smith may not have been the best quarterback but he was very successful during his five years in Seattle, helping smooth the transition from Russell Wilson, defeating him during his debut as the franchise's QB1.
During Smith's three seasons as starter, he had a winning record in all three years, made the playoffs once and finished 2024 with a 10-7 mark.
In 2024, Smith's interior offensive line was awful as last year was the team's first year without Pete Carroll since 2009, and despite massive changes to the roster, Smith put out a strong product with five of those seven losses coming to playoff teams.
This move helps the Rams greatly as the biggest threat for the NFC West crown seems to be entering a full rebuild. Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who had a breakout year with 100 catches, 1,130 receiving yards, and six touchdowns will have to find chemistry with a new quarterback as defenses pay more attention to him in 2025.
I've spoken to several people around the league and while Seattle has yet to give any solid indication of where they might go in terms of a replacement, two names are becoming somewhat popular.
Take it with a grain of salt but Sam Darnold and Jaxson Dart could be the starting quarterback for Seattle next season.
It also calls into question if Seattle will draft Dart with their first round pick. Before the trade, I believed they would select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori but that has been tossed into the air.
For the Rams, this must make them even happier they were able to retain Stafford. Until Seattle figures out who their next QB will be and until Arizona figures themselves out, it's a two-horse race with the 49ers for the division crown.
