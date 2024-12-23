How Have the Rams Performed In Tough Weather This Year?
The Los Angeles Rams were able to pull out a messy, last minute rally to triumph over the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22. The 19-9 win was the team’s second under-20 point win in two weeks as they came off a tough 12-6 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Both games were pioneered by strong defensive plays, short passes that made for impressive runs and field goals from the Rams. However, the sloppy wins also have something interesting in common — bad weather.
The Rams-Jets matchup took place in New Jersey, where temperatures that hit the teens and strong wind gusts made for a freezing game. The Rams’ visit to San Francisco to face the 49ers was a rainy mess, posing an offensive struggle for both teams.
Weather is something that can deter any NFL team, but it especially seems to affect the Rams.
For example, in all the Sunday matchups from Week 16, seven games alongside the Rams and Jets match had temperatures that hit forty degrees or lower, but the Rams and Jets had the lowest overall score.
Both showings resulted in Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford not being able to record more than 160 passing yards each, something that is unusual for the quarterback who has an average of 238.2 passing yards per game so far this season.
However, the games saw the Rams shine in places other than the passing game — the ground game was a gleaming point for the team, with studs like Rams running back Kyren Williams recording over 100-yard running games both this week and last.
Despite getting off to a rough start in both games, the Rams’ defense has also been a vital part of the team’s tough wins, making some tough plays that shut down the opposing defense and sent the ball back into the Rams’ offense.
Coming from the sunny, breezy weather in Southern California that does not seem to waver much, the Rams admittedly do have a slight disadvantage when facing teams that call places like San Francisco and New York home.
However, the team has been able to control their own destiny and send the favor their way no matter what, even in the midst of being attacked by the elements.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.