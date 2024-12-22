How Higbee's Return Will Showcase Immediate Impact on Rams
The Los Angeles Ram's playoff hopes just got a major boost with the team set and ready to activate tight end Tyler Higbee, who should provide an immediate impact going forward as the Rams chase down another NFC West division title.
Higbee has not played a single game this season due to a knee injury that plagued him all offseason up until this point. As the Rams are fighting for another playoff chance, the return of Higbee may just be what this now-stacked team needed as they finish out the season.
The Ram's season has been filled with players returning from injury and making known impacts since their return. Examples of both star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are exhibiting A and B, so why shouldn't Higbee file his name as Exhibit C?
Higbee has been outstanding with the Rams over his career, entering Sunday's game as the beginning of his ninth season with LA. Over the years, Higbee has played in 125 games, and has totaled 353 receptions, that have totaled for 3,602 yards, with an average reception going for 10.2 yards.
Higbee was a key contributor to the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in 2021-22, where on the season, he dropped 560 receiving yards in 61 receptions. During the playoff run of 2021-22, Higbee had 155 yards in nine receptions in the four games played.
Colby Parkinson filled in for Higbee during his absence, and while it will be hard to look past the production Parkinson has provided his team this season, historically, Higbee has been the Ram's go-to guy. While Higbee's return will have rejoiced with open arms, Ram fans shouldn't forget the job that Parkinson has done for the team at the position.
The Rams getting Higbee back on the late run of the season is great for two reasons. First, they can ease Higbee back into the role with minimum games left in the season, making sure his knee injury doesn't cause any more problems. Second, Higbee's know aggressive-nature will help that extra edge that the Rams need to close out their season.
Higbee has rejoiced about his return and is excited to get back out there and bring another victory to the list for the Rams 2024 season.
