Rams' HC Elated to Have Star Tight End Back in the Fold
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are looking like they will return starting tight end Tyler Higbee for the first time this season as he is expected to make his season debut on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets (4-10) on the road.
Higbee was sidelined all season after suffering a knee injury in the Rams' Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions almost a full year ago. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke this week about Higbee's return and is beyond excited to be able to get him back on the field to make an impact.
"It's great," McVay said. "I think it's a tremendous credit, like we’ve talked about, to the work that
he's done behind the scenes, out here, and the influence effect, and impact really that he has on his teammates. It means a lot from just his overall leadership and then what he can provide on the grass."
Higbee is in his ninth NFL season, all with the Rams. He has recorded 3,602 receivings yards, 22 touchdowns, and only fumbling twice in 125 total games played. He was a full participant in practice last week, but still was kept out of the Rams' divisional win against the San Francisco 49ers (6-8).
With things pointing in the right direction, it seems that Higbee will be able to make his season debut this week as the Rams have waited as long as they should to guarantee that he is completely healthy. The energy he brings to the team, even when on the sideline, is essential to the team.
“He has a zest for life, a zest for football, a love for his teammates and this organization," McVay said. "He's a stud. I don’t know if I've said it here, I know I've said it about a few guys, but he's part of the reason, or a big reason why you love coaching. Showing up to work with a guy like that every single day, seeing him have success, seeing him going through what he has had to go through, persevere and bounce back, it’ll be a great example for not just the players, but the coaches included.”
After practicing in full on Wednesday, Higbee was listed with an illness alongside his knee injury on Thursday's injury report. He did not practice on Thursday, but hopefully will be ready to go for Sunday with a few extra days to recover.
McVay also mentioned that they will use this week of practice to evaluate Higbee to be able to gauge the amount of action that he receives in his first game back. It likely will be a semi-limited role as they continue to work him back.
The Rams have multiple tight ends that have filled the role nicely in his absence and should still see some snaps this week as Higbee will most likely not play the entire game. Look for backup Colby Parkinson alongside Hunter Long and Davis Allen to continue earning key snaps.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE