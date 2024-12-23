How Injuries Brought the Rams Closer Together
The Los Angeles Rams have had their fair share of injuries over the last couple of seasons, especially this season. However, tight end Tyler Higbee's injury in last season's playoffs was different than nearly any injury the Rams have suffered this year.
Higbee tore his ACL against the Detroit Lions in last season's playoffs and has spent this season recoverging. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was injured earlier this season, had the chance to work through his recovery process with Higbee.
Kupp says the two had plenty of chances to grow closer.
"Yeah, we had some opportunities," Kupp said. "We're close. My wife is good friends with his and
we have had some opportunities just to spend some time together in the offseasons
while going through that stuff. I think there is an element of the questioning. We talk
about it in our training room all the time, and it's mind, body, spirit.
"A part of that is rehabilitating your mind to understand like, you're still that guy, and you can still do these things. That's part of the process, and I think a healthy part of that is questioning and asking those questions of yourself and then being able to do the things out there that answer them. Be able to go out and go through your rehab and say, 'Hey, can I do this still?' And then say, 'Well, I'm going to see if I can right now. I'm going to push myself to the limit right now to see if I can do it.' Asking yourself those questions, challenging yourself in that way, I think it's a healthy part of that rehab process."
Higbee's recovery was inspiring to more than just Kupp, as Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was also able to learn from Higbee's injury and recovery after witnessing both closely. While not as serious as Higbee's injury, Nacua has dealt with injuries of his own and has drawn inspiration and tidbits on how to work through injuries himself.
“I think his eagerness to go out there to go out there and to train and to stress his body to see where he could push his limits to," Nacua said. "Coming back from injury, that's the hesitancy is where can I get to? What's going to be the preventative factors to get me back to where I was as somebody who is scratching, clawing, and trying to break that barrier down every day, and how contagious that can feel? You see somebody, want to cheer for that guy too and be able to pick somebody up who you know has been fighting that battle for a long time. Just consistently trying to break that barrier
down.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again