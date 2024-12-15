How McVay Has Led Rams Back to Playoff Contention
The Los Angeles Rams' season has been one of the more entertaining watches in terms of the team's climb back to the top. Starting off the season, the Rams were down and out, but behind a great leader and head coach in Sean McVay, these Rams are not out of it just yet.
McVay has racked up terrific accolades during his time as head coach for the Rams. Becoming the leader in victories as head coach for the franchise earlier this season and bringing the Rams a Super Bowl victory, McVay had more tricks up his sleeve for the 2024-25 season.
The Rams could have easily given up earlier this season, starting off their year with a 1-4 record, and even considered the option of moving star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, while blowing up and going into full rebuild, McVay would not let this team quit.
Kyle Shanahan joined Mike Florio on "Pro Football Talk" to discuss the Rams after their Thursday Night Football victory over their division rivals San Fransisco 49ers, and had nothing but high praise for the way McVay has given this team new life given they were down in the dumps to start off the season.
"I look at Sean McVay, and I just think he's done such a great job keeping his team engaged and really motivated to play," Shanahan said. "When they lost both those wide receivers, they had guys like Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson stepping up and making plays. That comes from coaching."
If it weren't for the efforts of Atwell and Robinson early in the season, the Rams might not be in the position that they are in right now on the season. Now, this Rams squad may be a team that no one wants to see on the other side of the football if they make their way into the playoffs.
"I like this team on the defensive side of the ball," Shanahan said. "Their secondary has been very steady. Those young safeties are back there, making plays, interceptions, and pass breakups. The Rams just continue to get better, and it's a big credit to their head coach, Sean McVay."
Since the Ram's bye week and starting off 1-4, they have played well above .500 football and have a record of 7-2 since. This Rams team didn't quit earlier in the season, and they are not going to quit now.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE