Will This Be the Last Run For Rams' McVay, Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best head coach and quarterback duo in the National Football League. Rams head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford have accomplished so much and have already won a Super Bowl during their time together. But the duo wants more and wants to win it all again.
McVay traded for Stafford back in 2021 and since then the Rams have been a great football team to watch. When it is all said and done for these two in Los Angeles they will go down as two of the best to ever do it. Is that time coming sooner than later for McVay and Stafford?
"There is this element of, we heard Stafford reference retirement, we heard McVay reference retirement," said Unsportsmanlike co-host Evan Cohen "Could this be the last hurrah for these two? Is that impossible?"
"If you do not make that postseason, then you got to have the conversation," said co-host Chris Canty. "The Rams have to look at it. But with all the pieces that they have in place and the wide receiver tandem they have in [Cooper] Kupp and [Puka] Nacua. You have Kyren Williams in the backfield. You got a young defense especially that front seven that is playing really good football, and it is only going to get better with some more seasoning. I do not know if you can pull the plug on it. We entertain it because the big reason is Stafford's age. And some of the things we have heard around Sean McVay not being long for being a coach in the NFL."
"But this team is on the up. The Rams are only going to get better from here. It is all a matter of what Stafford and McVay want to do. And who knows how this season and the end of this season is going to impact what they think about their futures in LA."
Stafford has played many years in the NFL. His play is still at an elite level and is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. McVay is one of the best offensive minds and head coach in the league. And if he loses Stafford there is no doubt that McVay can do it with a new quarterback under center.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE