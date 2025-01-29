How McVay's Juggling Act Led to One of His Best Seasons
This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams had one of the youngest defenses in the National Football League. They also had multiple veterans who are widely respected across the league on the roster, making for a unique dynamic for Rams head coach Sean McVay this season.
McVay is the youngest head coach to ever be hired in the NFL, but that was eight seasons ago. This has given McVay valuable experience in more ways than one, making him a coach players love to play for.
McVay credited the team's veterans with creating and sustaining a strong culture.
"What I think is cool is that you have guys that really set the culture," McVay said. "I think when it comes from the players and the guys in terms of how they model the way, it creates a clear understanding of what it looks like. When you get the right kinds of guys, then they can mimic and emulate that in their own way that's authentic to their personalities. Those guys have been instrumental. They sure have meant a lot to me over the course of eight years or a handful of years with guys like Matthew [Stafford]. I think it's really beneficial.
Still, McVay's youth and nearly a decade of experience as a head coach, which includes two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory, has given him the ability to identify with the young players on the Rams' roster and their veterans.
"What I do think has been really good about the youth of our football team is it's enabled us to practice. You're able to do some things from a physical standpoint that maybe you're not able to do when you have the wear and tear on certain guy’s bodies. I think that was reflected in why some of the improvement was illustrated on the film and really throughout the course of the season because guys were able to continuously work.
"The challenging thing about the NFL is, as you go through a season, how do you really give yourself a chance to continuously improve outside of the competitive opportunities that you have with 17 games guaranteed?" McVay asked. "When you can practice the way that we did, and I think this team practiced as well as any group I've been around, especially towards the latter part of the year, with their energy and their approach. I think that was reflected in why the improvement was what it was."
