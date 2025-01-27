REPORT: The Numbers Behind the Rams' Stafford Decision
The Los Angeles Rams are on to the offseason and must begin preparing for the offseason activities shaping next year's Rams team.
This includes making critical decisions in free agency and the NFL Draft, which the Rams will undoubtedly do this offseason.
Like many other teams, the Rams want to be active in free agency. The Rams have a few ways of giving themselves more money to work with this offseason.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently listed a potential cap casualty for every team in the National Football League. While Stafford was not Rolfe's final choice of who will likely be the Rams' cap casualty, he did note how Stafford's retirement decision impacts the Rams' offseason plans.
"There are not many players who stand out as cut candidates for the Los Angeles Rams, and they do need to make moves," Rolfe said. "Their effective cap space is around $35 million when you consider they have only 43 players under contract as of Jan. 24. They will likely need to open some cap space, but that can be done with restructures and extensions fairly easily.
Rolfe noted that Stafford is the Rams' main priority this offseason. Should he decide to return, the veteran quarterback's contract will be the primary focus for the Rams' front office.
The Rams have multiple options for handling Stafford's future, all of which would help save the Rams at least a little money this offseason. If Stafford were to return, it would help the front office give him more to work with on the field if his contract were made more team-friendly.
"Matthew Stafford is the big domino here, but he is not a cut candidate," Rolfe said. "If Stafford chooses to retire, the Rams will have some dead money to deal with, but they can split that across 2025 and 2026 by officially retiring him after June 1. Short-term, Stafford could reduce his salary to the veteran minimum and forfeit his $4 million signing bonus, saving around $25 million in cap space before June 1 and a further $1.2 million post-June 1.
"While the Rams are comfortable from a cap perspective, Stafford retiring would make them very comfortable, with around $50 million of effective cap space this season. That would mean they can afford to keep players that might otherwise be considered a luxury."
