How Rams' RB Williams Learned in Uncomfortable Situations
The Los Angeles Rams got a special player when they drafted running back Kyren Williams in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams has given the Rams exactly what they needed at the running back position. Williams has been one of the best backs since entering the National Football League. He is also having a career year this season for Los Angeles.
"I think the way I just approach life," said Rams running back Kyren Williams on NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal. "You expect comfort but you know in those uncomfortable positions is really where you learn who you are, what you are about, and like things that you are made of. Little things, like you know, God is going to throw you curveballs every single day, and you just have to accept to hit them and roll with the punches. So me, it is whatever. I am always ready for whatever it is."
Williams has been a workhorse for the Rams during the year. Rams head coach Sean McVay credits a lot of the offense's success to the run game.
"I take it as a compliment but also that as I am further going on my career, I realize I got to be more careful and be more aware of what I do to my body and just what I do physically. But for me, as you said, I have always grown up to just accept those uncomfortable situations. Whether that is in life, football, or you know even school, when I was in school. For me, it is all normal. But you are able to learn, you are able to learn from those things ... I learned this year, that I do not have to go hard all the time. I can slow down, take a step back, take care of my body, and listen to my body. And that just allows me to be able to set up, the position I am at today. I feel like I am only getting stronger as this season is going ... You do not need to go hard all the time. Just be smart and you know do what you got to do when the time is necessary."
