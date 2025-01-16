How Rams' Sean McVay and Chiefs' Andy Reid Are Two of the Best
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League. A lot of credit also has to go to general manager Les Snead.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, Snead and McVay have pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
Still, with all of the success the Rams have had under McVay, he does not get the National spotlight that he deserves. This team has flown under the radar all season long and they have been disrespected. But that does not matter to McVay. He just goes about his business with his team and he shows it on the field when it matters the most.
McVay is one of the best play callers and coaches in the NFL. The only head coach you can put ahead of him is Kansas Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Reid has done an excellent job since arriving in Kansas City. Winning three Super Bowls and having his team in the mix for more every season. McVay has done something similar in Los Angeles.
"Since Sean McVay has arrived in Los Angeles only the Kansas City Chiefs have more playoff wins," said Colin Cowherd on the Herd.
"And he did it with a run scheme with Todd Gurley. Then, he did with Cooper Kupp. And now he is doing it with an older Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. And he is actually doing with a defense. This Rams defense, the rookies the Rams have, lead the NFL in rookie sacks, rookie fumble recoveries, and rookie pressures. The Rams do not miss on defensive rookie draft picks ... Take Andy Reid out, if you are talking leadership, game management, play design, culture building, it is almost unfair in what the Rams have in Sean McVay."
"McVay can do rebuilds, he can do young stars, he can build a defense, he can run first, he can go pass happy, it does not matter. You give him an offseason he will rebuild the team, he will rebuild the scheme."
