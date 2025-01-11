One Thing Rams HC Sean McVay Did That Helped Turn the Team's Season Around
For many, it may seem like a surprise how the Los Angeles Rams are in the NFL playoffs. The Rams season started off on a bad note. The team only won one of their first five games. On top of that, the injuries to key players started to pile up. It looked like the team was headed for a disappointing season. But that was not the case.
After a huge win against their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams chipped away to get back into the division race and eventually took off in the second half of the season.
Something that helped, was a change that head coach Sean McVay did during the team's bye week. Which was to get the team closer by building chemistry.
"I can't say that there was anything specific," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Most importantly, it's communicating with people, taking their feedback, and then sometimes it's just an intuition on how you move and being consistent with that.
"Every single year is a new year. When you really look at it, being fortunate enough to be in year eight, you're saying, 'Hey, how you moved in '17 and '18 might not necessarily be the best way to try to affect and influence positive change and most importantly, connect with the guys. It's great to have much more space than our old place, but I did like the natural collision hours that took place at our old facility. It's fun for me. You're able to feel like you're more connected to the team, you're more connected to the coaching staff, and I've really enjoyed that. Hopefully, everybody else has too."
McVay kept the team together during their tough stretch. He kept the team believing that they could turn around their season and he never made an excuse. The team responded well to his messages all season and now they find themselves in the playoffs trying to make another run.
The Rams are set to play the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card of the playoffs on Monday Night. The team will be led by McVay, and he knows how to win in the playoff environment. McVay will look to add another Championship to his resume and it starts by winning the first playoff game.
