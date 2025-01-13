The Los Angeles Rams Need to Take Advantage of This Playoff Run
The Los Angeles Rams have been tested all season long. They have answered all the calls and have come out on top. Another test awaits them in the first playoff game as they prepare for another hopeful playoff run and postseason success.
The Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round on Monday Night at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.
The season for the Rams has had its ups and downs. They did not get off to a great start, starting 1-4. They dealt with multiple injuries to key players and the offensive line has been hurt all year. They had to use different starting lineups up front but they still make it work.
Even at that, the Rams found a way to turn it around in the second half and make a run to the playoffs by winning the NFC West.
Now this team has to take advantage of this playoff run because in the NFL you do not know how many of these chances you are going to get of making a run in the playoffs.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is getting up there in age. Head coach Sean McVay has hinted in the past of leaving the coaching career to spend more time with his family. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp can be on the move after the season. The Rams Super Bowl core who lost future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald after last season due to retirement can be on their last run together.
After the season, the team does not know what can happen. This is why they will need to capitalize on the playoff run that can start today by winning a huge game against the Vikings.
The Rams come into these playoffs as one of the hottest teams. They also have a group that knows what it takes to win in these types of games. A big surprise has been the play of their young defense. Something no one saw coming entering the season. The Rams are a dangerous team and have everything it takes to make some noise in these playoffs.