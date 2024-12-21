How Sean McVay, Rams Plan on Battling the Blistering Cold
It is hard to beat the nearly always perfect weather of Southern California. The not-too-hot and not-too-cold weather of Los Angeles will be a distant memory when the Los Angeles Rams travel east to face the New York Jets.
According to The Weather Channel, Sunday's high in East Rutherford will be 26 degrees, nearly 40 degrees colder than in Los Angeles.
The Rams will spend the week game planning for how best to attack the Jets on the field on Sunday, but they must also figure out how to deal with the weather they will face. Rams head coach Sean McVay noted how the expected weather will impact the team's preparation for Sunday.
"You have any ideas? Maybe we can get a cold machine out here, go get some cold plunge or something like that," McVay said. "It's a little bit different where you can do some wet ball drills and just work the ball handling and different things like that. I think when the guys get out there, obviously, the ball handling is a little bit different just based on the temperature, but they do a great job of being able to stay warm in between series, and then when you're out there, usually it takes care of itself. They have to play in it too, and we'll handle it the best we can."
"I think you have to be mindful [of the weather,]" McVay said. "If the footing actually affects your ability, do you want to activate the seven studs [on the cleats]? The good thing is this time of year last year--now it'll be probably colder, from the weather forecast, than what it was with the [New York] Giants but it's a similar time of year. The footing seems like it holds up pretty well, but if that is an issue, then [Senior Director of Equipment Brendan Burger] 'Burg' always has the seven studs available for guys."
The Rams' playoff hopes rest on each of their three remaining games. Luckily for them, the final two games are at home, but they still must find a way to leave East Rutherford with a win before returning home to face the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.
