REPORT: Can the Rams Make Magic in the NFC West Again?
The Los Angeles Rams will face one of the best teams in the National Football League at home on Sunday. Their matchup against the Buffalo Bills will play a significant role in the fate of Los Angeles' season.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently reviewed the outlook of the NFC West and noted the challenges that lie ahead for each team.
"The Los Angeles Rams are in the exact same spot they were in a year ago at this time through 12 games with a 6-6 record," Podell said. "Last year, they won four of their last five games to reach the postseason. However, they have been outscored by a combined 36 points this season, which is the worst point differential among .500 teams or better. It is worth nothing that much of that damage came in a 41-10 Week 2 loss at the Arizona Cardinals."
While there are reasons to be optimistic about the Rams' chances of winning the NFC West, there are also a few legitimate reasons for pessimism. Podell noted that the Rams nearly always have a chance to win with quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.
However, the Rams also have a challenging set of games over the final five weeks of the season. To make matters worse, the Rams has to essentially win the rest of their games to win the division and go to the playoffs.
"A piece of good news for the Rams is that quarterback Matthew Stafford is starting to heat up," Podell said. "He threw nine touchdowns to seven interceptions in the Rams first nine games of the year, but the last three weeks, two of which have resulted in Los Angeles victories, Stafford has thrown for eight touchdowns and no picks.
"The bad news is their final five games in the regular season aren't a cakewalk: vs. the [Buffalo] Bills in Week 14, at the 49ers in Week 15, at the [New York] Jets in Week 16 and then home games in Week 17 (vs. the Cardinals) and Week 18 (vs. the [Seattle] Seahawks). Could the Rams pull another rabbit out of the hat and make a similar late-season push in 2024 like they did in 2023? Perhaps, but it won't be easy.
