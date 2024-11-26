REPORT: How Loss to the Eagles Impacted Rams' Playoff Hopes
The Los Angeles Rams were beginning to gain ground in the NFC West and the playoff race this season. However, after doing all they could to battle back from their 1-4 start, the Rams looked like a team that was a step too slow against the Eagles.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted that the Rams lost their chance to make up ground in the NFC West. The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.
Had the Rams beat the Eagles, they would have been in first place in the NFC West with just under half a season remaining. However, the Rams lost to the Eagles and lost ground in the division race, slipping to third place.
"The Rams lost a chance to take over the NFC West lead after losing to the Eagles," Kerr said. "Instead, they are the No. 10 seed, holding the division-record tiebreaker to the 49ers due to their win over the 49ers in Week 3."
The Rams' playoff hopes took a significant hit with their loss to the Eagles. It was their second loss in three games.
Usually, that would not be a problem, but the Rams also started the season 1-4. They cannot afford many more losses if they hope to make the playoffs.
If the playoffs started today, the Rams would not be in. They are outside the playoff race but still have plenty of time to turn things around.
The Rams would make history by starting the season 1-4 and still making the playoffs. The chances of pulling off that feat are slim to none, but the Rams have a legitimate shot to make it happen if they can get out of their own way.
Los Angeles has multiple games coming up on their schedule that they have a shot at winning. Still, they must go out and actually make it happen on Sundays, or else it does not matter.
While there is still time for the Rams to make progress in the playoff race, time is of the essence. If the Rams plan on making a playoff run, they must start by performing better and more consistently.
