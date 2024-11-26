Will the Rams Bounce Back After Losing 2 of Their Last 3?
The Los Angeles Rams may be one of the most inconsistent teams in the National Football League this season. Their 5-6 record proves how mediocre the team has been through 13 weeks.
While injuries played a large role in the team's inconsistencies this season, they have also done things on the field that are within their control, leading to a challenging season for Los Angeles.
Luckily, the Rams play the New Orleans Saints this weekend in a game where they are clearly the better team. However, games are not won on paper, and the Rams must perform better on Sunday than they have over the last few weeks.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network believes both teams are relatively equally matched. Rolfe noted that the Saints are on a two-game winning streak, and with the Rams losing two of their last three, anything is possible.
"Both the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints have had mixed fortunes so far this season,” Rolfe said. “The Rams’ defense struggled to sustain its levels against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, which has been a common theme for Los Angeles at times in 2024. The offense is also tough to get a read on, as it sometimes mixes the superb with the ridiculous.
“The Saints, meanwhile, have won two straight games to slightly change the outlook of their season. They are still among the bottom 12 teams in our rankings and are rightly underdogs in this one. However, New Orleans does have home-field advantage and is coming off its bye, which should mean they’re a little healthier. They are still undermanned offensively, which makes them somewhat of a boom-bust offense.
While it seems clear that the Rams are better than the Saints, Rolfe disagrees. He believes the teams are more equally matched than others think.
However, at no point this season has the Saints put together a winning streak like the one the Rams recently had. While the Rams have their issues, they are a better team than the Saints, but time will tell if that is correct.
Rolfe believes the Rams will win 30-27.
"These are two fairly evenly matched teams, and it’s hard to back either one," Rolfe said. "This could end up being a high-scoring game, with both teams having below-average defenses this year. The best play here might be to take the over rather than back either side."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.