How the Rams Can Win with Different Identities on Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have found different ways to win all season long on offense. Whether it is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford finding his weapons in the passing game or leaning on running back Kyren Williams the Rams have found a way.
And to head coach Sean McVay, that is all that matters when you are trying to make the playoffs late in the season.
Everyone has been questioning the offense and that they do not have an identity. The thing with the offense is they have multiple identities and can be successful with any of them. The Rams can adjust on the fly depending on how a game is going and that is what makes them dangerous.
"To me, I want the Rams to do what the Rams do," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew on Between the Horns. "They take shots, but they have become a run-first team. And I want to see you run the football downhill. I would love to see you, run the football more than you throw the football. That means you have control of the game. You have control of the way the game is playing in your favor. But I would love to see shots down the field. I have always called for Tutu Atwell to go down the field. I would love to see, to be honest, guys in space. I think part of your running game is a screen to Puka Nacua. That is part of your running game too. That is what I would clarify that has. Anything under five yards with Puka to me is a run play ... That is their power back. You got to think, that is their biggest guy."
"I think you are closer to being a more physical brand of football," said former Rams defensive tackle D'Marco Farr. "I think because of Sean McVay's history, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, all that stuff, we are expecting 35 points. Some sort of offense explosion. And I would love to see explosive do not get me wrong. But you got to give me a who and how in this offense. What I think you are right now, is a team that runs the ball, and you run it well."
