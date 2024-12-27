With Playoffs Nearing, the Rams Continue Finding Ways to Win
The Los Angeles Rams' offense is one of the most potent in the National Football League when it is clicking on all cylinders. The only problem is, the unit has rarely clicked on all cylinders for an entire football game, let alone week to week.
The Rams have won four games in a row, but still aim to improve upon the offense's tendency to have varying performances. Los Angeles is searching for consistency from a talented Rams offense.
After scoring a season-high 44 points against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams could only muster 12 points against the San Francisco 49ers days later, failing to score a touchdown in the matchup. Both games explain the Rams' struggle to play more consistently down the stretch.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford noted that while the Rams' offense has failed to be consistent, the Rams have won games. In the NFL, a win is a win, and the Rams keep finding ways to collect those wins.
Stafford believes wins come in different fashions in the NFL. As long as the Rams continue to rack up the wins, how they do so should not matter.
“I think you just put yourself in all different kinds of situations, especially with a young football team, and understanding it might be a shootout against Buffalo where you have to put up 44 to go win a football game, or it might be the next week where it's 45 degrees and raining and the ball is slipping all over the place," Stafford said.
"We have to run it a hundred times and kick four field goals to win the game, whatever it is. We're doing anything we possibly can to find a way to win. I think [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] is doing a hell of a job of managing the games that way. Would we like to come out and score 35 and give up seven every game? Absolutely. It just doesn't happen that often. Finding ways to finish games in the fourth quarter with whatever the game is playing like is a huge part of playing December football. We've done a nice job of it so far.”
