Stafford, Rams Hopeful for Renewed Homefield Advantage
Homefield advantages are among the most critical aspects of the National Football League, especially in the playoffs. At the start of the season, the Los Angeles Rams played numerous games without some of their best players.
This led to the Rams starting the season off on the wrong foot.
However, after getting healthy throughout the season, the Rams rattled off enough wins to bring them back from the bottom of the NFC West to the top. They only need to beat the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks to finish their comeback bid and host a home playoff game.
While beating the Cardinals and Rams in consecutive weeks may seem daunting, the Rams have the perfect quarterback, defense, and head coach to make it happen. Now, all they would like to do is ride the emotions of the home crowd to two consecutive victories.
“I think you'd be lying if you said you don't feel the energy of the crowd, especially a good home crowd, a good Saturday night home crowd, you're definitely feeling that," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "It definitely affects as far as the linemen's get off and talking about how they don't have a snap count. When they have to go on the silent count, it makes it an even playing field for the defense, so that's a huge advantage for the defense. The guys and the coaches definitely feel that energy of the home crowd."
Quarterback Matthew Stafford reminisced on some of the best showings from the Rams' home crowd. He hopes they can replicate the experience over the next few weeks.
“I felt like New Orleans last year was a pretty good crowd. It was a Thursday nighter," Stafford said. "They weren't going to travel at that point during the year. I thought Minnesota this year was pretty darn good, too, another Thursday nighter. Those are the two that come to mind. The NFC Championship was loud the entire game just because it was pretty split and loud when we were on offense and when they were on offense. Those are the ones that kind of come to mind. I'm sure I'm missing a few here and there."
