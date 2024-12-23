How the Rams' Defense Turned It Around in Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams went to the East Coast to face the New York Jets in Week 16. The Rams pulled out a massive win in the Big Apple. The Rams are a step closer to clinching the NFC West. It was not pretty in the blistering cold, but the Rams got the job done. It was a happy flight home to Los Angeles.
Once again, the Rams' young defense showed up and showed out. The defense was able to stop veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, and the rest of the Jets offense. They forced multiple turnovers, and the offense took full advantage of them, in the second half. It was a come-from-behind win for the Rams.
"Not even a strange game, but both offenses possessed the ball for a long period of time, where you had three possessions in the first half," said head coach Sean McVay. "It is kind of one of those games and then it felt like the offense did not see the ball for a long time because of the way they held it. At the end of the half and the beginning of the third quarter to only have three points was huge. I thought our defense came up with some critical fourth-down stops.
"I thought it was awesome to see Josh Karty respond the way that he did. I thought Kyren [Williams] and the offensive line did a great job being able to create removal. We did not have a lot of plays but it was a good efficient run. I thought Matthew [Stafford] was efficient in the past. There were not any explosive plays on either side. I think that is where the game sped up."
"It felt like we were having a TV timeout every second and every stoppable in the fourth quarter. But we came away with the win. I thought that is what good teams do. And I really think we are finding different ways to win. But that was really commentary football I was proud of our group. I thought our defense did a good job of settling in the second half and making some of those stops that I talked about. And what a cool deal to see Tyler Higbee kind of have that touchdown."
