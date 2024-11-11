How the Rams' Schedule Looks After Miami
Things are clicking on all cylinders for the Los Angeles Rams. Getting back to the .500 mark, getting healthier both on offense and defense and playing good football has made the Rams one of the most talked about improvement teams in the NFL today. The Rams can continue their win streak against Miami if they continue to play with the same amount of aggressiveness as they have been.
After Monday night's clash with the Miami Dolphins, whether the team records a victory or hangs their heads in defeat, the Rams have some teams to keep note of in the weeks following.
Following the Dolphins in Week 10, the Rams may be favored in the following week as well, as they will go against the New England Patriots. The Ram's win streak has been competitive, but lucky for them, their next two opponents, the Dolphins and Patriots, have not found a lot of success so far this season.
The Rams, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are both healthy and could be dangerous for the following weeks leading to the end of the regular season if they remain healthy. One team the Rams would want their best receivers to be healthy with would be their opponents following the Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles and Rams will clash in Week 12 and play Sunday Night Football, which should be a game to pay attention to for fans of the NFL. Stafford has been becoming more of his old self as of late during the Ram's win streak and will need him more than ever when going up against the Eagles.
The Rams will have their hands full following Miami and New England when they face their division rivals in the NFC West, when they play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and end their regular season against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams will need to grab as many victories as they can before going up against division rivals again if they look to be competitive, not only in the division but to grab a playoff spot that seemed far away from how they began their season.
The remaining schedule for the Rams will be challenging, but not impossible, for them to finish their season with a winning record, and it all continues tonight against the Dolphins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE