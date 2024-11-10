Rams Young Star Has Learned a Lot from Veteran Teammate
The Los Angeles Ram's young stud receiver Puka Nacua has learned a lot from his fellow teammates throughout his two seasons in the NFL but has learned from the most from former Super Bowl champion, eight-year veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Nacua and Robinson started on the Rams together last season in 2023. The young buck has learned from the old bull since that point and pinpointed one specific technique that separates Robinson from many of the other receivers in the NFL.
"I think one thing is D-Rob's [Robinson] body control," Nacua said. "I think it's some of the catches you've seen you go down and one of the only people to have a one-handed game winning walk-off overtime [catch]. His body control and even the plays in Minnesota where his back-to-back touchdowns of beating somebody off the line of scrimmage, but then also having the body controller to go out and get another one-handed catch while you're getting a 'PI' [pass interference] call. You've seen him countless times on some of our out cuts of his body control to take a hit, go up there and snag the ball. I think his awareness out there on the field of him trusting all his physical capabilities to go up there and get the ball, but then also have the ability to make sure you're aware of where you are in the football field."
Robinson has four touchdown receptions in the past two games and has elevated his play to another level in recent weeks. He was a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and has that championship pedigree to his game.
Nacua will continue to learn from the veteran and should be able to take some of those teaching points and implement them into his own game.
Nacua has had his fair of share of success early in his career but can always takeaway some improvement points for future games. He is a very wise player that is always learning on the fly and will utilize any sort of experience to his advantage.
