How The Rams Young Defense Grew in Just its First Season Under DC Chris Shula
Before the season started many expected the Rams defense to be the team's biggest problem. It was not only a young defense but also one that lost one of the best defensive players in the history of the National Football League, Aaron Donald. All that noise has been shut down this season.
The Los Angeles Rams also had to replace former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who took the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams organization and head coach Sean McVay did not have to look far to find their new defensive coordinator.
McVay wanted and trusted his guy, Chris Shula. McVay and Shula go way back, they were college teammates at the University of Miami-Ohio.
The franchise made the correct decision. Shula knew from his experience what it takes to develop a well-executed defense especially one that is young. Shula has been one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL this season. It was a big hire for the Rams and one that will benefit them for years to come. Another good coach from the McVay tree.
Shula has been around football all his life. It is not a surprise that he has become a coach in the NFL. His dad coached in the NFL as well and his grandpa is Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula.
All season long Shula has shown that he can also grow as a defensive coordinator with his young defense. Every week the defense took a step up and both Shula and the defense got comfortable and settled in. Something you do not see this often when a new coach and young players are in their first season together.
"You just have to play consistent and good football," said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "Obviously, they're a great team and they cause it all, but some of the stuff we have to play better, play better techniques and we can coach a lot better as well. The first step in correcting anything is just understanding what the issue was and the guys understanding that is a big step."
If Shula continues to show how well he develops his defense and young players coming out of college, he will be a top candidate for a head coaching job in the future.
