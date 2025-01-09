Los Angeles Rams' 2024 Success Surprised Everyone But Themselves
The Los Angeles Rams turned around their season. After their slow start, they made a great run.
The Rams have not gotten the respect from people on the outside, but this team does not care and they know they can compete with anyone and they can beat anyone. Head coach Sean McVay has done a great job keeping the team engaged when the downs of the season were happening.
The Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Monday Night at Sofi Stadium.
The team is all bought in and believes they can do something special again in the playoffs. The Rams are ready to make a run at another Super Bowl.
"This is going to be a great matchup," said Rams safety Quentin Lake. "The Vikings have done fantastic this season. They have a great head coach. Great skill players on the offensive side. Great defense and a great defensive coordinator. And great special teams too. Out of all three phases and all levels on the ball, they are a great team ... Those guys are going to be ready come Monday. We are going to be ready too. It is going to be a fantastic match-up."
The Rams are ready to play any team that is in the playoffs. They respect the teams but are not scared of any of them.
"You are going to have to play everyone anyways if you want to make it to the top regardless ... We got a good squad over here so, we are excited and we are going to be ready for the opportunity."
The Rams offense will have to execute in the playoff if they want to advance.
"Playoff ball is a little bit different. The intensity, the level of execution. The demand that it has on your body. It is at a much higher level. But at the same time, you understand that you have to respect your opponent. You are going to go in there with confidence. With the ability to make plays,"
