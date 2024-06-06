Rams News: Incredible Story Behind How Les Snead Dominated 2024 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams had just two picks in the first 50 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, but managed to come away with four of the top-50 players on their draft big board. That's called a steal.
On the Rams' "Behind the Grind" showcase, a series in which the Rams give fans a behind the scenes look of the team, the team dove into its selection process for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Rams had four picks in the top 100 of the draft, with one first-round pick at No. 19 and a second-round pick at No. 52. Los Angeles did trade up thirteen spots in the second round with the Carolina Panthers to select Braden Fiske. This came a day after the Rams used their first first-round pick in the Sean McVay era on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.
The Rams were already stoked that they managed to draft both Florida State star defenders Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first two rounds. "If you told me we pulled Verse and Fiske off, that would be unbelievable. That would really be a dream scenario," Rams head coach Sean McVay said on "Behind the Grind."
Then, the Rams still managed to get two other players they were high on. The Rams had two third-round picks that they used, which were used to select Michigan running back Blake Corum at No. 84 overall and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens at No. 99 overall.
"To me [Blake Corum] is a human being," McVay said. "You don't bet against guys like him. To me, He reminds in some ways of Kyren [Williams], which is what I love the most about him. That would be an unbelievable day."
“For us to be able to come away with four players we have consistent appreciation for, their makeup is unbelievable, the intangibles, mental toughness, these guys all have a physicality to their game. They’re are mature men, and that’s the kind of guys we wanted to bring in," McVay added.
Overall, the Rams were very pleased with their draft class and the players they were able to acquire in the middle rounds especially. Given how well the Rams have done drafting mid-late round picks in the Sean McVay-era, it would be unsurprising to see multiple hits in this year's class.
