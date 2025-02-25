Why the Rams Plan to Move Cooper Kupp and How it Impacts Them
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason will consist of finding a trade partner for veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and figuring out veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's next contract with the team. While Stafford is expected to return, he could be traded should he and the Rams cannot agree on a deal. Still, Kupp's future appears to be with another team,
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently examined why the Rams want to move on from Kupp and how doing so could impact the team and the front office. Schwab notes Kupp's sizeable contract as the driving force behind the Rams' desire to move the veteran.
"While Kupp will always be a part of Rams history after winning Super Bowl MVP with the team, he will be 32 next season and didn't have a 100-yard game after mid-November. He had 710 yards last season, and his salary-cap number for 2025 is $29.78 million. The Rams have some fun, young talent. Their defense made huge strides late in the season. But the offseason started with some key questions," Schwab said.
Schwab noted that while the Rams would prefer to trade Kupp and get something in return for him, his contract makes it extremely difficult to pull off a trade. Most other teams around the league would instead not tie themselves to the negative contractual situation the Rams are in with Kupp. If Los Angeles could not trade Kupp, they would likely release the veteran wide receiver to save money, their primary goal for wanting to move on from Kupp this offseason.
"While the Rams intend to deal Kupp, they may be forced to cut him if a trade partner doesn't emerge. Releasing him would save $7.52 million on the cap. Williams would give the Rams about $3.8 million more in cap space. Higbee looked good late in the season after returning from injury, and that might mean he comes back for another season," Schwab said.
Overall, the Rams are in good shape regarding their cap space. They have money to spend where necessary and could free up even more money this offseason with additional moves.
"The Rams are in good cap shape, at a projected $39 million under the cap, according to Spotrac, which is the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL. That means the Rams should be able to re-sign their priority-free agents and perhaps still have money left over," Schwab said.
