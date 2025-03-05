Insider Reveals Update on Matthew Stafford's Relationship With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have made nice, as the two sides have agreed to a new deal to keep him around next season.
Things looked a bit dicey for a little while there, as the Rams gave Stafford permission to seek a trade and were seriously fielding offers.
It was even reported that the New York Giants felt they were closing in on a deal for the 37-year-old before Los Angeles smoothed things over with him in the midnight hour.
So, what exactly happened to cause such a schism between Stafford and the Rams? Well, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports has revealed that Stafford and his wife, Kelly, were not exactly happy with the quarterback's pay, and their relationship with the organization had soured.
"A lot of this stemmed from the Staffords’ feelings he was underpaid (he was) and also the relationship had, well, just fractured between them and the Rams’ organization," Berry wrote. Yes, I said Staffords. Multiple sources told me that among the strained relationships one was between the franchise and Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford."
Berry went on to say that Stafford's spouse actually has a very strong influence over what happens in the Rams' front office, which is certainly interesting.
"But I’ll just say this: I was very surprised how often her name came up during the Combine and not just as it relates to Matthew," Berry added. "Multiple people I trust told me Kelly Stafford has significant influence around the Rams’ organization."
Regardless, the Rams and Stafford were able to come to an agreement, and now, Los Angeles can focus on upgrading his weaponry and his offensive line in order to better position itself for a potential Super Bowl run next season.
Of course, it will be compelling to see how the Rams manage after likely moving Cooper Kupp, who has long been one of Stafford's top targets. Does Los Angeles have a backup plan in mind? Will it sign Chris Godwin? Will it make a trade? Or are the Rams relying on the NFL Draft?
It certainly be interesting to monitor in the coming weeks.
