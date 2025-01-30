Is Blake Corum the Rams Front Runner for Breakout Player of the Year in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams arguably already have a top-5 running back in Kyren Williams.
As a result, rumors have circulated about the Rams trying to get a deal done to keep Williams for the long haul, especially after the terrific back-to-back seasons he has had. However, the Rams do have another running back option lurking in the shadows.
Blake Corum, the Rams 2024 third round draft pick from the University of Michigan has the potential to be an upincoming star not only for Los Angeles, but for the entire National Football League. Playing in a full season for the Rams, its exciting to keep an eye on Corum for several reasons.
Corum finished his rookie campaign with 207 rushing yards in 57 carries, and gained 12 first downs for the franchise. Highly touted for being aggressive when he runs, the combination of Corum and Williams gives an extra edge for the Rams to chase down another NFC West division title.
While his 207 rushing yards in 17 games do seem underwhelming, most of the handoffs went to Williams, and for good reasons. He had a spectacular season, landed in the Top 10 in rushing yards in the NFL, and elevated the Rams to the playoffs.
Corum will easily have his chance to shine in the league, whether it be for the Rams or another franchise if the Rams decide to part ways. When looking at the numbers Corum dropped in college, there is no further reason to not believe one day this guy will be a top guy for the league.
However, his breakout season has yet to come. After breaking his forearm that took him out of playoff contention, this could easily be the motivation that Corum gives himself to have a breakout season. When given the opportunities, Corum will need to capitalize on them.
"Breakout star for next season? Okay, the easy one, Blake Corum," Rams analyst D'Marco Farr said. "I was so geeked for him to go, and I was so sad when he broke the arm. And on the run where he broke his arm, he ran the guy over and almost knocked him out. Imagine if you get 25 carries of that, depending on what happens, but yeah, Blake Corum might be the guy to look at and circle as the next star."
