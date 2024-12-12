Is it Time for the Rest of the League to Take the Rams Seriously?
The Los Angeles Rams head into Thursday Night Football winners of two straight. They will try to make it three in a row against their NFC West Rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams got their best win of the season last Sunday, but with the quick turnaround, all the focus is now on putting themselves in a better position to make the playoffs by beating the 49ers.
The Rams are not currently leading the NFC West, but many say they are the best team in the division. If the Rams can take care of business against the 49ers, will that be enough for teams to start paying closer attention? The Rams do not want to just get into the playoffs; they want to make anything run.
"Yes, it is time to take the Rams seriously," said former NFL wide receiver James Jones on Fox Sports "The Facility." "You hate to play the not good teams The bad good teams. This is one of those teams. You do not know what Rams team you are going to get. It is time to take them serious. They have a quarterback, a really good coach, and really good weapons."
"I think Super Bowls are won based on coaching and quarterback combinations," said Host Emmanuel Acho. "The Rams have a top-three coaching and quarterback combination. So as long as Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are on the same team at the same time, you better fear the Rams. Because if you have to see a quarterback in Stafford who we have seen make a Super Bowl run, one of the most phenomenal Super Bowl runs we have seen. Sean McVay is a top three offensive mind in the game of football right here, right now and you know they have the Super Bowl pedigree, you better watch out for what the Rams are doing."
"Puka [Nacua] is coming into his own. Remember he is only a second-year player. Cooper Kupp, is one of the four players that James Jones mentioned in the history of football that has won the Triple Crown. Most receiving yards, most receiving touchdowns, most catches. So the Rams are a team you got to fear. And remember that defense led by that defensive line is incredibly young. The older they get, the better they get ... If they continue to mature and take the next step, that is the team you got to watch out for."
