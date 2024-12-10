REPORT: Was Sunday's Win the Start of the Rams' Playoff Run?
The Los Angeles Rams' win over the Buffalo Bills cannot be understated. The Bills were expected to show up to SoFi Stadium and dominate the Rams, as the two teams' records would indicate the Bills were the significantly better team.
However, many things go into each team's record, including luck, and the Rams have not had much of it this season. That changed on Sunday when the Rams sprinkled a little luck with a lot of preparation to beat the Bills and keep pace in the NFC West.
Sarah Barshop of ESPN noted how well of a game the Rams played against the Bills, especially on offense. Los Angeles' offense led the way on a productive day.
“The Rams' offense did get help from special teams, but Los Angeles' 44 points are its most this season,” Barshop said. “This is the high-powered offense the Rams believed they had entering the season before the unit was quickly hit with injuries, as they shredded the Bills for 457 total yards on nine possessions. Now that the unit is healthy, the question is whether the Rams can string together some more of these performances. L.A.'s Week 15 opponent, the 49ers, entered Sunday ranked ninth in defensive DVOA. The Rams enter that matchup only a game behind the 8-5 Seahawks in the NFC West.”
Few believed the Rams could beat the high-powered Bills on Sunday. Barshop noted a few of the most surprising facts about the Rams’ win. Los Angeles had a productive all-around performance on offense and special teams.
“Rams were 11-of-15 on third down against the Bills, an area they were struggling in,” Barshop said. “Entering Sunday, they were converting third downs 33% of the time, which was the third-worst rate in the NFL, according to ESPN Research.
“Inside linebacker Jacob Hummel's blocked punt, which was returned for a touchdown by tight end Hunter Long, was the Rams' first blocked punt since Week 7 of 2018, according to ESPN Research. It was also the Rams' first blocked punt return touchdown since Week 3 of 2018.”
