REPORT: Are the Rams on Upset Alert on Thursday Night?
After surprisingly beating the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams must quickly switch gears and prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Thursday night. While the 49ers have had an abnormal number of injuries and are a shell of themselves, they are still a threat to the Rams' playoff hopes.
The Rams have four games remaining, three of which are against NFC West opponents in what are must-win games for the Rams. Los Angeles' poor start to the season has left them little-to-no-room for error on the back end.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for each of Week 15's games, starting with the Rams' matchup over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Bender believes the Rams could have some difficulty on their hands.
"Here's another key NFC West showdown with playoff implications," Bender said. "The Rams are 1-3 S/U and 1-3 ATS as an underdog of three points or more, but they won the first meeting 27-24. Los Angeles' running game has perked up the past two weeks with 146.5 yards per game. Isaac Guerendo had 15 carries for 78 yards and two TDs as the starter for the 49ers, and if he plays through his foot injury, he should have success against a Rams' defense that ranks 28th against the run.
Bender believes the 49ers will win 27-24, which will make the Rams' hopes of winning the division and making the playoffs a little less likely. The Rams must make sure they play their best football on Thursday night, as the 49ers would love nothing more than to knock the Rams out of the playoff hunt.
As inconsistent as the Rams have been this season, they still have a legitimate shot of winning the division and securing a home playoff game. However, if they lose any of the following four games, they will need the help of other teams to get into the playoffs.
The Rams can make things much easier for themselves by winning the rest of their games and, therefore, the division. A Rams playoff berth would be one of the more improbable playoff berths in recent memory.
