Will Rams Have One of NFL's Best Offenses in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams did not sit back and wait to make moves this offseason. Once free agency began, the Rams were active and had a plan on exactly what they wanted to do with their team. Head coach Sean McVay was not going to sit around and let other teams get better.
The Rams' offense last year was good, but there were things late last season that the Rams did not show up in big games. The Rams still won most of those games, but McVay knew that they needed to get better in the offseason, and that is what they did.
The Rams added one of the best receivers in the National Football League. The Rams signed Davante Adams and have now paired him with one of the best young receivers, Puka Nacua. It was a huge move by the Rams, and now quarterback Matthew Stafford has another weapon.
"As dangerous as any offense in the NFL. This offense can go toe toe-to-toe with anybody in the NFL," said NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on First Take. "As a football team, they can do it. You have an offense right now. Go back to the last seven games of the season or so for Davante last year; he racked up almost 50 catches in that seven-game span. Over 691 yards and six touchdowns, and he was about 92 yards per game, which was seventh in the NFL. The number one guy was Puka [Nacua]."
"So now we are talking about a one, two wide receiver duo that maybe is not what Minnesota has, but it is one of the five best duos in the NFL. Davante can still play, he can still hit crossers and for me, this offsense can do whatever it wants whenever it wants. Great offensive line, great quarterback, really good running back, obviously perimeter plays that are fantastic, and a scheme and play-caller that is as good as anybody in the NFL. This offense can go with many anybody in the league."
The Rams were favorites to come out of the NFC West before this move but now they are clearly the favorites. Adams brings a veteran presence as well to a receiving core that is a young one.
