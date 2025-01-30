Is Rams' OL Alaric Jackson One of the NFL's Top Free Agents?
It's no secret that Alaric Jackson is simply that dude. Having played outstanding over the past two seasons, Jackson has finally cemented himself as one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
fter Andrew Whitworth's retirement, the Rams attempted to use Joe Noteboom as his replacement. Obviously, that didn't work out and if not for shear luck, Jackson may not have worked out either as opportunities to play were few and far in between.
However that is a thing of the past and considering Jackson has yet to enter the prime of his career, he is a man ready to make moves in the NFL to secure his legacy and financial future. Our friends at Pro Football Network recently released their top 100 list of impending NFL Free Agents and Jackson comes in ranked ninth.
Jackson is the second-highest tackle and third highest lineman on the list behind guard Trey Smith and tackle Morgan Moses. It is Pro Football Network's opinion that Jackson should be lower than Moses but considering Moses is 33 years old, how much thread does he have left on his tires?
That means teams are ready to circle Alaric Jackson, offering him generational money for his services. That simply can not happen. The Rams need to prioritize his re-signing because he understands the offense, he brings consistency to the position and any attempt to replace him could derail a championship effort.
Other additions to the top 100 include Ahkello Witherspoon (84) and Michael Hoecht (93). Former Rams Ernest Jones (36) and Sebastian Joseph-Day (41) also made the list. Bobby Brown III was a glaring omission but these lists are subjective so take it with a grain of salt.
The list also highlights the fact that despite all the talent available, many players are set to either be franchise-tagged or re-signed by their current organization. If the Rams are unable to come to terms with Jackson, he'll be the shining star in a market that is not deep with starting left tackles.
Letting Jackson hit free agency would drive his price way up and someone will pay a premium for him. If the Rams have any ambitions of a title run in 2025, securing Jackson is the first step to accomplishing that goal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE