Is Rams QB Matthew Stafford the Best Remaining QB in the NFC Playoffs?
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, setting up the biggest game of the year for the Rams. Can they avenge their earlier loss to the Eagles? It may take an elite performance from their most important player to make it possible.
The Rams offense is coming off their best performance of the season in their Wild Card win last week. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the rest of the offense were in sync. Now they will have to find a way to do the same in the Divisional Round against a good Eagles defense.
If there is one thing about this Rams team, is they are not scared of no team and they will go anywhere to battle. They do not care about the outside noise, they hear all the disrespect all year long and they use that to their advantage. They had a dominant performance and just like earlier in the season, they put the remaining playoff teams on notice.
Many have overlooked the greatness of the Stafford in these playoffs. But he is the only quarterback left in the NFC side that has led his team not only to a Super Bowl but also won it.
Is Stafford the best remaining quarterback on the NFC side?
"Matthew Stafford is my guy," said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on The Facility. "For me, he is 19-3, let that sink in as the Rams quarterback in December, January, and February. When the games matter the most, Matthew Stafford comes and balls out. He has won a Super Bowl. It is time for us to start talking about him as one of the best quarterbacks of our generation. He does not get enough credit in my opinion. First ballot Hall of Famer. 19-3 in December, January, and February. He has a Super Bowl win. When the games matter the most, the dude shows up. First ballot Hall of Famer. He is easily the best NFC quarterback remaining. It is not even close."
"The best remaining quarterback in the NFC, Matthew Stafford," said former wide receiver James Jones on The Facility.
