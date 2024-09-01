Is Rams' Star Puka Nacua Headed For Regression in Year Two?
The Los Angeles Rams are just a week away from kicking off their 2024 season, and they’re entering with much higher expectations compared to last year. Despite some significant losses in the offseason—most notably the retirement of Aaron Donald and the departure of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris—the Rams believe they’ve done enough to retool and remain competitive among the NFL’s elite.
While questions linger on the defensive side, the Rams’ offense is poised to be one of the league’s best, led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. But for that to happen, they’ll need another standout performance from All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Nacua had an incredible rookie season in 2023, finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after setting rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards. The big question heading into 2024 is whether Nacua can replicate or even come close to that level of production. As a former fifth-round draft pick, Nacua will now have all eyes on him, with defenses making it a priority to contain him.
Three key factors will determine Nacua’s success this season:
- The health of Cooper Kupp is crucial. A healthy Kupp can take a significant load off Nacua’s shoulders, allowing him to operate with more freedom.
- Nacua’s own health is vital. Any significant injury could derail his ability to perform at a high level.
- The decision to shed some weight in the offseason will be an important factor.
Nacua’s ability to gain yards after the catch was a huge part of his success last year; losing weight might impact his physicality and ability to break tackles.
The Rams don’t necessarily need Nacua to put up the same numbers as last season, but they do need consistent production if they want to dominate in 2024. If Kupp is healthy, along with contributions from players like Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Whittington, Nacua won’t have to carry the load on his own.
However, if the Rams find themselves relying on Nacua to save the day as often as they did last year, it could spell trouble for their Super Bowl aspirations.
Nacua is determined to prove that his breakout rookie season was no fluke. As the Rams embark on what they hope will be a special season, all eyes will be on Nacua to see if he can once again rise to the occasion.
More Rams: Former Rams QB Signing With NFC South Squad