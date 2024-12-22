Is Rams' Week 16 Matchup Against the Jets a Trap Game?
The Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets will square off at MetLife Stadium in Week 16. These two teams come into this matchup having two different seasons. The Rams started off slow but have found their footing since the bye week.
The Jets, on the other hand, could not find its identity for most of the season and is having a disappointing season. But it could still be a trap game for the Rams.
The Jets have not played good football for most of the season, but over the last few weeks, they have been playing well. Their best performance came last week in a win. You can see that Aaron Rodgers is moving well outside the pocket and has found his chemistry once again with wide receiver Davante Adams.
"I do not think it is [trap game for the Rams], they are playing really good football right now," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew on Between the Horns. "At least on offense they are ... I do not see that way. The press clippings of being in first was more about Seattle [Seahawks] losing to Green Bay [Packers] than it was the Rams earning the right to be there. When you hear people talk about that Thursday Night game, they talk about the weather, the rain, the De'Vondre Campbell situations. It was never the Rams just went out there and dominated this offensive team. From the line of scrimmage right? They do not talk about that."
"To me, if I am a player, I am like yo, oh so we got to show you again how dominant we can be on both sides of the ball right? Just does not seem like there was enough respect back there in this time. And I know in the National media I kind of like, the Rams were one and four and you guys are burying them and guys were hurt. And they come roaring back ... There are not many writers talking about the Rams. So maybe this is one of those games that you have to make an example out of someone."
The Rams are favorites to win this game but will have to do it on the road in cold weather.
