Is There Still Hope for Matthew Stafford in LA?
The offseason for the Los Angeles Rams began with their announcement that they'll be looking to aggressively trade their aging star, Cooper Kupp. This led to further speculation that another one of their aging stars, Matthew Stafford, may be available as well.
The Rams are not an organization that likes to beat around the bush, so the fact that they haven't been able to get a contract extension done with Stafford leaves a lot of anxiety in Rams fans' hearts. The report that the Rams have allowed Stafford to talk to other teams hasn't helped ease that anxiety either.
However, as Ian Rapoport said, this isn't necessarily a trade request. Looking at it optimistically, this may even speed up that process by allowing the Rams to match any potential offer that any team may offer him.
It may seem bleak, but is there still a chance Stafford will retire a Ram? I would say there is, and it should be that way. There should be mutual interest on both sides to keep Stafford around because it benefits both parties.
The Rams played the Super Bowl Champions as well as anybody in the playoffs, and every year they have Sean McVay and Stafford together, they have a shot. There isn't a team that needs a quarterback that gives Stafford the best chance at another ring than the Rams.
With the increased amount of cap space, the Rams have more than enough to bring him back for at least another couple of years. The only reason why they wouldn't want to extend him is because they want their quarterback of the future.
However, even when thinking with that line of logic, extending him would allow them to search for the quarterback of the future while also retaining Stafford as a mentor to whoever this may be. It also gives them a chance to sit back for a year if they're a developmental talent.
The only way I see the Rams justifying the decision to move on from Stafford is if they get a high first-round pick. That seems unlikely, though. Although the situation might seem bleak, there is still hope that the Rams retain Stafford.
