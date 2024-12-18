Is This Season Deja Vu for the Rams?
While the situations are not the same, the similarities between this season and last season for the Los Angeles Rams are undeniable.
Last season, the Rams started 3-6 but went 7-1 over the final half to sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card. This season, the Rams started 1-4 but have gone 7-2 since and are in a position to win the NFC West and a playoff berth.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that while there are similarities, he does not necessarily believe what happened in previous seasons plays a part in the current one.
"I think guys would be better equipped to answer that,” McVay said. “What you do realize is that you just put your head down and try to be the best you can in the current circumstances one day at a time. Whatever happened before, all you can do is the next right thing. Being able to talk to yourself, not listen to yourself, and be inside-out more than you're outside-in when there are a lot of challenges that run counterintuitive of that, I think that is important.
McVay credited his team with possessing the mental fortitude to make it through the challenging first quarter of the season. With multiple games against NFC West opponents on the horizon that will determine who makes the playoffs, McVay emphasized the importance of taking things one day at a time.
"We have some mentally tough people," McVay said. "We have some resilient people. I think we have improved on those areas throughout the season because if you use these experiences to callous you in the right way, but we have to continue to do that. It's about moving forward. It is cool that these guys have put themselves in a position. I think that's by being one day at a time, not focusing on things that we can't control, but focusing on the things that we can control and ultimately making sure that the approach that we have on a daily basis, we have no regrets when we look back on this with the stuff that we can control."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.