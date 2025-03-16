Jalen Ramsey Gives Davante Adams a Glowing Review of Rams
The Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest moves of free agency by signing Davante Adams to a two-year contract, making yet another star-studded wide receiver duo in Los Angeles. They essentially replaced Cooper Kupp, as he'll be joining their divisional rival, the Seattle Seawhaks.
Adams spoke a lot about how Sean McVay recruited him to the team and made him feel wanted in LA. He grew up on the West Coast, and it's nice to know that there's a possibility he'll finish his likely HOF career close to home with the Rams.
Jalen Ramsey is a player who was with the Rams for four years and was a key component in them winning a Super Bowl. After Adams posted on his Instagram about the signing, Ramsey made sure to leave him a comment reassuring him of what a good decision he made.
It's heartwarming to see a past Ram legend showing love to a current Ram, who hopefully, by the end of his tenure, will also be a legend. Adams should help the Rams make it to the Super Bowl. They have the next two years to do so before his contract expires, alongside Matthew Stafford's.
If the Rams win a Super Bowl with Adams, he should definitely retire a Ram. I think he should already do that, but it will be solidified if he wins a ring in Los Angeles. He spent so many seasons with Green Bay Packers and never won the Super Bowl, but he has a chance to in the next two seasons.
Adams hasn't had a chance to seriously compete for a Super Bowl since 2021, and in that season, he had more than 1,500 yards. The front office made it known how much they wanted Adams in the building; I think he pays them back by having a monster season.
He'll be competing with Puka Nacua for targets, but I believe if Adams plays well enough, he could potentially become the focal point of this offense. Even if he doesn't take that step, he will become the best wide receiver two in the league.
