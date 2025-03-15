Three Observations on Former Rams WR Cooper Kupp Landing With Seattle
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is well...no longer a Ram. The franchise legend is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks and while it does suck for the fanbase to see a beloved player in a rival's colors, it's understandable considering Washington is his home state, his family lives there and he went to college at Eastern Washington.
As the Cooper Kupp saga with the Rams prepares to write a bold new chapter of potentially Shakespearian levels of drama, here are three observations after the move.
The Rams and Seahawks simply do not hate each other like that
Sure it sucks to see a franchise legend join a rival but the Rams and Seahawks have had players represent both organizations in years past. Bobby Wagner joined the Rams and then went right back to Seattle, Ernest Jones in currently a Seahawk, and in the end it doesn't really matter.
Some teams in the NFL do not have a Ravens-Steelers level of beef. The Rams and Seahawks never developed it, partly because there isn't much in common with the teams and their only playoff matchup in recent memory came in 2020, in an empty stadium. Now if Cooper Kupp joined the 49ers, there would be riots.
Kupp has harmed receiver extensions for the future
Before I begin, this is in no way a criticism of Cooper Kupp and he is deserving of every dollar he has earned as a professional football player. However, the extension he received after Super Bowl LVI, while deserved, made him untradeable, even with the Rams willing to eat a portion of his contract.
Do not expect the Rams to put an extension on a deal that has years remaining on it in the future, especially for receivers. Kupp's cap hit paired with the time he's missed over the last three years and the rise of Puka Nacua has played a role in the Rams' new contract negotiation strategy. However, there is a benefit and that is while the Rams may offer less years, players can demand more guaranteed and overall money.
The Rams were simply ready to move on
The Rams do not believe in Kupp as a part of their future. The Rams did not try to extend Kupp on a lower deal to move money around, they did not approach him about taking a pay cut. They are ready to move on so it would seem they're not worried about him up in Seattle. It does set up an interesting scenario when the two teams play each other as I'm sure Kupp wants the Rams to regret that decision.
