Rams' Edge Rusher Jared Verse Backed Up Pre-Game Trash Talk
The Los Angeles Rams' rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles did not need any added motivation for either team or fanbase. However, Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse cared little about that when speaking his mind about Eagles fans in the days leading up to the game.
“I didn’t even do nothing to them,” Verse said. “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans. When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”
Verse immediately had second thoughts after his comments made it to the East Coast. He explained the reaction he got on social media regarding his remarks.
"First thing I see, ‘I hate Eagles fans,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m done,’” Verse said while laughing. “I’m like, ‘Oh no.’ So [Eagles] seemed pretty upset by it, but you got to move on from it.”
Nick Shook of NFL.com analyzed each of the weekend's playoff matchups, including the Rams' loss to the Eagles. Shook noted how Verse impacted the game on Sunday.
"The likely Defensive Rookie of the Year, whose comments this week created their own pregame news cycle, was a menace on Sunday, frequently wreaking havoc as a pass rusher and tying for the Rams' lead in QB pressures with four," Shook said. "Both of his sacks came on third down and pushed the Eagles out of field goal range, contributing to a Rams rush that sacked Jalen Hurts seven times, one of which resulted in an apparent knee injury for the QB.
"Big plays proved to be the Rams' downfall, but on a per-down basis, Verse put together a fantastic game that is even more impressive when considering his rookie running mate, Braden Fiske, missed much of this game due to injury. Verse introduced himself to the NFL in 2024 and finished on a strong note despite the loss, setting up for a bright future upfront in Los Angeles."
Verse finished the Rams' loss with two of the team's seven sacks. The rookie edge rusher proved this season that the Rams made the right decision by drafting him and that he has the potential to be one of the best pass rushers in the league over the next few seasons.
If Verse and the Rams improve over this offseason, the sky is the limit for the rookie.
