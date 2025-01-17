Jared Verse Picks Up Another Accolade After Amazing Rookie Season
Jared Verse will get players paid in the future. Penn State's Abdul Carter will not suffer the same fate as the Florida State edge rusher as Carter will be a top-five draft pick, an honor that should've been bestowed onto Verse.
Sometimes blessings are disguised and for the Rams, having the 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft produced the best defender in the class according to Pro Football Network who named Verse their Defensive Rookie of the Year.
As Verse adds the accolade to a rapidly rising list of professional achievements, Verse' unexpected slip in the draft will make general managers weary of missing out on such a top prospect in the future. Verse was a monster in the trenches, achieving a Pro Bowl selection as the Rams won the NFC West despite their 1-4.
Verse was already PFN's pick during their midseason awards and decided to award Verse due to league-leading 77 rookie QB pressures, a number that puts him fourth on the NFL leaderboards behind Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett and Jonathan Greenard.
Verse justified the selection after a dominant performance against the Vikings where his constant assault on the Minnesota offensive line helped the team record an NFL record-tying nine sacks in a playoff game while Verse himself returned a Sam Darnold fumble 57 yards for a touchdown.
Verse was the clear winner in the eyes of PFN, receiving 12 out of 15 votes as the Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell finished second with three. There are some who disagree with the selection siting Mitchell as the player who should've won the award and others believe the honor should have gone to Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. While both Mitchell and Cooper have had outstanding seasons, Verse's numbers compared to the established star pass rushers in the NFL along with his tape that displays a Hall of Fame level of power and speed that has allowed Verse to dominate lineman with different blocking styles.
Verse will have a tough challenge this week, going up against fellow Pro Bowler and the best right tackle in the NFL, Lane Johnson. If Verse wants to be considered one of the best in the league, he has his platform to accomplish that mission.
