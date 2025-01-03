Jimmy Garoppolo Details Rams' Offensive Preparation
The backup quarterback role in the NFL is a unique experience that is so removed from anything else related to football, it takes on a life of its own. It's either an extremely well-paid coaching position, a stepping stone or a prison, all dependant on it's occupant.
Some backups are waiting for their turn, waiting for another turn or simply waiting for their turn in the NFL to end. For Jimmy Garoppolo, while there's still a lot of juice in his tank, taking a step back has allowed him to view the game differently.
During Wednesday's press conference, all eyes were on Garoppolo as he is set to start for the Rams' regular-season finale against Seattle. After a year with the organization, Garoppolo spoke about what goes on offensively week to week in the facility.
"It's just day in and day out, there’s a lot of brain power that goes on in that QB room. Whether it's [Head Coach] Sean [McVay], [Offensive Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] coming in, [Quarterbacks Coach Dave Ragone] 'Rags' we have a lot of coaches in there and even learning from Matthew [Stafford]. It's impressive, honestly," he said.
"It's a very tight-run outfit, just how they do everything. Little details aren't overlooked. That's something that I really was impressed by early on and it's carried out this whole season. I think that's how you get to a place like this though, when you're allotted this in the last week of the season to play some other guys and it's good for us."
Garoppolo went on to compliment Sean McVay's teaching skills and technique, citing a uniqueness to his coaching style not commonly witnessed in the NFL.
"Like I was saying before, they look at the game a little differently. Each offense is different and how you see the defense, but these guys... Sean does a really good job of explaining it in detail too. He'l take the time to slow things down. If you don't understand it, he'll explain it to you in a way that you do which as a teacher, that's really impressive. I haven't had many coaches that do that. To take the time to do little things like that, I'm really grateful for. It's just a lot of good people, man. That's what makes this thing go is a lot of good people in the right positions."
Garoppolo finished by stating the same training methods that worked on Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield have opened his eyes to a new way to view the game.
Garoppolo went on to say "Well, it gives you a chance to see the defense differently. When you're in there playing, you have to do what you have to do to get the play run right, to find a completion, whatever it is. Being the 'two' [backup], you get a different view through a different pair of lenses on the sideline. You get to see things. You're not getting hit. There are some new differences there but it's been good for me. [Stafford] 'Staff' has been awesome, very open with telling you what he's seeing and what he did on this play, which is rare in this league so that was really cool to see."
For Garoppolo, it's all systems go come Sunday as the veteran QB looks to throw his name in an ever-growing pot of passers set to hit free agency.
