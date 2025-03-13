Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals Why He Re-Signed With Rams
The career of Jimmy Garoppolo has been a unique one. A Super Bowl champion as a backup to Tom Brady, the once heralded king of San Francisco was supposed to become the face of the league. With championship experience, a promotable smile, and a bizarre start to his tenure in the Bay, it seemed he was destined for greatness.
Garoppolo made good on his initial months with the 49ers after being acquired in a midseason trade, scoring a touchdown with no time left in his debut after coming into emergency service for San Francisco mid-game against the Seahawks. Garoppolo, who wasn't supposed to play in 2017, ended up winning his first five starts to end the season after C.J. Beathard got hurt.
Garoppolo was the next golden gunslinger, appearing in commercials with Joe Montana and Steve Young, virtually anointing him as the man who would bring the Lombardi back to the Bay and he almost did, if he could've hit Emmanuel Sanders deep in Super Bowl LIV or if Kyle Shanahan didn't blow another lead.
But that was then and this is now. Garoppolo seems happier than ever in Los Angeles, being surrounded by a coaching staff that believes in him. After Shanahan and the 49ers traded three first-round picks for Trey Lance, Garoppolo led the 49ers to the 2022 NFC title game that season where they would lose to the Rams.
How did the 49ers treat him for his efforts? They made him a pariah, forcing him to be Lance's backup. Lance got hurt, Garoppolo won seven of his ten starts before he got hurt and then the team went forward with Brock Purdy.
So he went to the Raiders and it was a failure. Garoppolo did not look good, Josh McDaniels' offense was horrific, the team was failing to properly use playmakers, and once McDaniels was fired, interim HC Antonio Pierce benched him.
So despite receiving better offers to go somewhere else, even potentially starting again, Garoppolo told the Los Angeles Times why he decided to stay in LA.
“I kind of knew where I wanted to be,” Garoppolo said on Wednesday, via the Los Angeles Times. “The Rams came with a strong offer, I love the people here, love the teammates. So really I’m at the point of my career, those are the little things that make a difference to me.
“It’s really more about the situation than the opportunity. There were some opportunities. But I’ve been in a bad organization and I’ve seen how it can wear on you throughout the year. Just talking to my brothers, my family, didn’t want to go through that again.”
While it's unclear which organization he's referring to, it may just be a compilation of all of his poor experiences. Regardless, Garoppolo loves the Rams and Rams fans are starting to love him. Age is just a number and perhaps if Stafford retires after 2025, Garoppolo may be on the verge of accomplishing destiny.
“Once you get to this point in your career, you start getting older and you’ve seen a couple things, you start to enjoy the little things,” Garoppolo said. “Life is short, so might as well enjoy it.”
A silver fox sells, and a quarterback of Garoppolo's ability can work in Sean McVay's system. Either way, he's having fun again and it has shown in his demeanor and play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE